UrduPoint.com

CTO Rawalpindi Inspects Muharram Procession Routes

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 10:02 PM

CTO Rawalpindi inspects Muharram procession routes

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi made a detailed inspection of the procession routes, diversion points and alternative traffic routes in view of the beginning of Muharram-ul-Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi made a detailed inspection of the procession routes, diversion points and alternative traffic routes in view of the beginning of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The CTO also directed to issue a comprehensive and systematic traffic plan for diversion points and alternative traffic routes to the quarters concerned, said the City Traffic Police spokesperson.

CTO Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, in view of the beginning of Muharram, has ordered proper management of the processions to be taken out regarding Muharram in Rawalpindi city.

On this occasion, Duty Officer Traffic Headquarters Muhammad Waseem was also with him. Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad issued orders to Duty Officer Traffic Headquarters to issue a comprehensive and systematic traffic plan during the Muharram processions while rendering duties of Majlis.

He also issued special instructions to all the circle in-charges regarding the Muharram processions by surveying their area ahead of time and completing the arrangements. "Unhindered traffic flow on the routes is my mission, and our religion is only humanity," the CTO said.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Rawalpindi Circle All Muharram

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army continues rescue, relief efforts in ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue, relief efforts in flood-hit areas of Balochista ..

52 seconds ago
 Parliament's role crucial to ensure equitable heal ..

Parliament's role crucial to ensure equitable health access for marginalized gro ..

54 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Police to ensure foolproof security dur ..

Rawalpindi Police to ensure foolproof security during Muharram: CPO

56 seconds ago
 Awareness walk to be held on "World Hepatitis Day" ..

Awareness walk to be held on "World Hepatitis Day"

3 minutes ago
 12 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

12 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Cabinet approves Inter Government Commercial Trans ..

Cabinet approves Inter Government Commercial Transaction Act-2022

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.