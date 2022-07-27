CTO Rawalpindi inspects Muharram procession routes

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi made a detailed inspection of the procession routes, diversion points and alternative traffic routes in view of the beginning of Muharram-ul-Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi made a detailed inspection of the procession routes, diversion points and alternative traffic routes in view of the beginning of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The CTO also directed to issue a comprehensive and systematic traffic plan for diversion points and alternative traffic routes to the quarters concerned, said the City Traffic Police spokesperson.

CTO Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, in view of the beginning of Muharram, has ordered proper management of the processions to be taken out regarding Muharram in Rawalpindi city.

On this occasion, Duty Officer Traffic Headquarters Muhammad Waseem was also with him. Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad issued orders to Duty Officer Traffic Headquarters to issue a comprehensive and systematic traffic plan during the Muharram processions while rendering duties of Majlis.

He also issued special instructions to all the circle in-charges regarding the Muharram processions by surveying their area ahead of time and completing the arrangements. "Unhindered traffic flow on the routes is my mission, and our religion is only humanity," the CTO said.