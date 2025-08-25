Open Menu

CTO Rawalpindi Orders Strict Enforcement Of Traffic Laws

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 08:10 PM

CTO Rawalpindi orders strict enforcement of traffic laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam has directed all circle and sector in-charges to ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws and improve traffic flow across the district.

According to CTP spokesman, the CTO emphasized that preventing road accidents and ensuring smooth traffic were always top priorities.

He instructed traffic staff to take strict action against one-way violations, overloading, illegal parking, and motorcyclists without helmets.

He further said that in case of traffic rule violations, officers must first check the driving license.

If a driver has no license, a fine should be imposed and a learner’s permit to be issued.

Farhan Aslam also directed the education Wing to launch awareness campaigns to educate the public about traffic rules.

He stressed that encroachments, illegal parking, and unauthorized parking stands outside plazas must be removed immediately.

“Traffic laws must be strictly followed to prevent accidents and ensure organized traffic in the city.

Officers should perform their duties with responsibility, discipline, and good manners, as this enhances public respect and brings a good name to the police force,” he added.

