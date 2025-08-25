CTO Rawalpindi Orders Strict Enforcement Of Traffic Laws
Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2025 | 08:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam has directed all circle and sector in-charges to ensure strict enforcement of traffic laws and improve traffic flow across the district.
According to CTP spokesman, the CTO emphasized that preventing road accidents and ensuring smooth traffic were always top priorities.
He instructed traffic staff to take strict action against one-way violations, overloading, illegal parking, and motorcyclists without helmets.
He further said that in case of traffic rule violations, officers must first check the driving license.
If a driver has no license, a fine should be imposed and a learner’s permit to be issued.
Farhan Aslam also directed the education Wing to launch awareness campaigns to educate the public about traffic rules.
He stressed that encroachments, illegal parking, and unauthorized parking stands outside plazas must be removed immediately.
“Traffic laws must be strictly followed to prevent accidents and ensure organized traffic in the city.
Officers should perform their duties with responsibility, discipline, and good manners, as this enhances public respect and brings a good name to the police force,” he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG Safe City Shakir stresses modern surveillance upgrades48 seconds ago
-
Over 100 liters of liquor seized51 seconds ago
-
CTO Rawalpindi orders strict enforcement of traffic laws58 seconds ago
-
Vehicles' registration number to be linked with owner’s CNIC11 minutes ago
-
Secy reviews pilot project for clean drinking water11 minutes ago
-
Provision of affordable electricity to GB people top priority: Awais Leghari11 minutes ago
-
PMD forecasts widespread rains; warns of landslides and urban flooding11 minutes ago
-
Quality of fertilizer checked in Kunjah11 minutes ago
-
Govt always encourages religious programs: Naseemur Rehman21 minutes ago
-
Monsoon 2025 record rainfall, glacier melt & urban flooding underscores Pakistan’s extreme climate ..21 minutes ago
-
Lahore receives heavy to moderate rain21 minutes ago
-
Eco-friendly elevated expressway planned to transform city’s traffic flow21 minutes ago