CTO Rawalpindi Takes Strict Action Against Overloading In School Vans

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) On the special orders of DIG Traffic Punjab, Waqas Nazir, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Farhan Aslam, has launched a strict crackdown on the overloading of school children in vans, rickshaws, and other vehicles.

This major step has been taken to ensure the safety of students.

CTO Farhan Aslam has directed all circle and sector in-charges to take immediate and strict legal action against any vehicle found carrying more children than its capacity.

The action also includes unlicensed drivers and those using gas cylinders in school transport.

According to the new guidelines, rickshaw drivers will not be allowed to seat any child in the front seat.

Similarly, only one person will be allowed in the front seat of a Suzuki or school van.

Hanging school bags outside the vehicles a common but dangerous practice has also been completely banned.

Special duties have been assigned to the education Wing to carry out awareness campaigns in schools about safe school transport.

CTO Farhan Aslam said, “Children are our future, and their safety is our responsibility. Parents must also play their part by ensuring their children use safe and legal transport.”

He urged the public to report overloaded school vans, rickshaws, and unsafe practices so that timely action can be taken.“Let’s work together to make our roads safer and prevent accidents. Every individual has a role to play,” he added.

