CTO Releases Annual Performance Report, Witnesses 10% Reduction In Traffic Mishaps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:15 PM

Releasing annual performance report, Chief Traffic Police Abbas Majeed Marwat Wednesday informed that a reduction of 10% in traffic accidents compared to last year has been witnessed in 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Releasing annual performance report, Chief Traffic Police Abbas Majeed Marwat Wednesday informed that a reduction of 10% in traffic accidents compared to last year has been witnessed in 2020.

Besides, he said at least 600,000 people were fined for violating traffic rules during the same period.

Talking to reporters at his office, the CTO said that 85,495 people were fined over negligence during driving, 85,433 for parking vehicles in no parking zones, 8,986 without route permits vehicles and 8,986 bike-riders were fined for not wearing helmets.

Similarly 126671 persons for using tinted glasses, 54364 for using phones during drive and 2965 for driving without fastening seat belts.

The CTO said that the series of public awareness campaigns would continue till the achievement of desired results while the education team, IT team and FM radio were also educating people on traffic laws.

Abbas Majeed Marwat said that implementations of traffic rules would be ensured on all roads and no leniency would be shown against violators.

