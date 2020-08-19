UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO Reviews Arrangements At Facilitation Center

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 08:25 PM

CTO reviews arrangements at facilitation center

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hamad Abid on Wednesday visited the Facilitation Center Bahria Town to review the driving licensing facilities and security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hamad Abid on Wednesday visited the Facilitation Center Bahria Town to review the driving licensing facilities and security arrangements.

He also inquired about the facilities from the citizens coming for driving license.

Appreciating the measures, Hamad Abid said that women and senior citizens should be facilitated on priority basis. A new driving testing center would soon be set up in Bahria Town, he added.

There were 18 licensing centers and three driving testing centers operational across the city.

Related Topics

Traffic Women From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts 72,026 additional COVID-1 ..

14 minutes ago

US Strongly Condemns Mutiny in Mali, Urges Release ..

26 seconds ago

Federal govt earmarked Rs 200 bln Balochistan's up ..

28 seconds ago

Rain wind-thundershowers expected in city Lahore

29 seconds ago

Belgium replaces Japan in coronavirus-hit world ra ..

31 seconds ago

Marseille boss Villas-Boas urges support for virus ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.