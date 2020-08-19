CTO reviews arrangements at facilitation center

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hamad Abid on Wednesday visited the Facilitation Center Bahria Town to review the driving licensing facilities and security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hamad Abid on Wednesday visited the Facilitation Center Bahria Town to review the driving licensing facilities and security arrangements.

He also inquired about the facilities from the citizens coming for driving license.

Appreciating the measures, Hamad Abid said that women and senior citizens should be facilitated on priority basis. A new driving testing center would soon be set up in Bahria Town, he added.

There were 18 licensing centers and three driving testing centers operational across the city.