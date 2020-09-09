UrduPoint.com
CTO Reviews Arrangements At Traffic Sectors

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:09 PM

CTO reviews arrangements at traffic sectors

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hammad Abid on Wednesday visited several traffic sectors including Facilitation centres Moon Market Iqbal Town, New Airport, Old Airport, Wahdat Road and Mozang to review arrangements

Checking the licensing and ticketing record, he inquired from the citizens about the attitude of the licensing staff. He directed the Center incharge to provide seating and water facilities to the citizens.

He also inspected the method of duplicate licence in detail while the CTO also reviewed the lane & line, helmet and underage drivers awareness campaign in the Defence Sector.

DSP Defence Circle briefed him on traffic awareness arrangements during the visit.

The CTO directed the wardens to use public address system and take action against encroachments in order to ensure smooth traffic flow on roads.

Syed Hammad Abid said that a two-week awareness campaign had been launched and action would be taken after the awareness campaign.

