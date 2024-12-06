CTO Reviews Facilities At Soan Garden Khidmat Markaz
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk on Friday inspected renovation work and public welfare facilities at the Soan Garden Police Khidmat Markaz.
During the visit, CTO reviewed renovation work and assessed the welfare and public facilities for the general public, an official told APP.
CTO Virk evaluated the services offered to citizens and emphasized the Markaz commitment to providing every possible facility to the public.
He highlighted the deployment of trained officers within Police Khidmat Markaz, dedicated not only to serving Pakistani citizens but also delivering exceptional services to foreign nationals.
Virk issued directives to officers to ensure immediate solutions and the provision of all feasible amenities for their benefit. Soon the Soan Garden Police Khidmat Markaz will be inaugurated and functional for the public.
