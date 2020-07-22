UrduPoint.com
CTO Reviews Traffic Arrangements

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 10:00 PM

CTO reviews traffic arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Hamad Abid on Wednesday visited the cattle markets to review traffic arrangements in different sectors.

He inspected the traffic arrangements at New Airport, Old Airport, Gulberg and Township. He commended DSP Khalid Mehmood, the sector incharge and wardens for their excellent duty in the Shahpur Kanjran cattle market.

He said that all patrolling officers should educate people about wrong parking and encroachment.

He said that for the convenience of the citizens, a comprehensive traffic plan had been drawn up.

Cattle markets had been set up at 12 different places around the city, he added.

About 40 inspectors and 326 wardens had been deployed under the supervision of divisional officers, he said and added that seven fork lifters had also been deployed to curb wrong parking and encroachments.

The CTO said that no vehicle would be allowed to park on the main road. Regarding cattle markets, the CTO directed the wardens to keep a close watch on peddlers, suspicious persons, and unclaimed items.

