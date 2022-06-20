CTO reviews traffic arrangements during rain

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Naveed Irsahd on Monday reviewed and inspected traffic arrangements during rain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, Naveed Irsahd on Monday reviewed and inspected traffic arrangements during rain.

CTO appreciated all the officers working the field and traffic wardens for maintaining flow of traffic in the city during the rain, said a news release.

Naveed Irshad said that despite heavy rains, standing of water on the roads and severe weather conditions, the officials were performing their duties with dedication.

However, he said that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in their duties.

CTO said that additional personnel had been deployed at the flooded areas to control the flow of traffic in the low lying areas.

He said that all available resources were being utilized to help facilitate the road users.