CTO Reviews Traffic Arrangements For ICC Championship Team’s Arrival

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider on Wednesday visited Islamabad Chowk to inspect the designated route for the arrival and movement of the guest team participating in the ICC Championship.

A public relations officer told APP that CTO Zeeshan assessed the overall traffic situation and issued directives to ensure smooth traffic flow. He urged the public to use alternative routes and service roads to avoid congestion on main thoroughfares.

CTO Zeeshan stated that a special briefing was given to the officers deployed along the guest team's route. He further instructed traffic personnel to minimize roadblocks and ensure key roads remain closed only for short durations during the team’s movement

Emphasizing professionalism, he directed officers to treat citizens with courtesy while on duty. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with deployed traffic officers for efficient traffic regulation.

Zeeshan assured that measures would continue to facilitate safe and smooth travel for all road users. Advising commuters, he recommended planning their journeys with at least a 20-minute buffer time.

He further mentioned that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would be present across the city to assist commuters and ensure seamless traffic management.

Meanwhile, in today’s ICC Champions Trophy matches, Afghanistan is set to face England in a crucial Group B encounter at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Both teams are aiming for a victory to stay in contention for the semi-finals. Additionally, New Zealand will compete against India in Dubai, with New Zealand already securing a spot in the semi-finals. Fans are advised to plan their travel accordingly, considering possible traffic diversions around the stadiums.

