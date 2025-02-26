CTO Reviews Traffic Arrangements For ICC Championship Team’s Arrival
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider on Wednesday visited Islamabad Chowk to inspect the designated route for the arrival and movement of the guest team participating in the ICC Championship.
A public relations officer told APP that CTO Zeeshan assessed the overall traffic situation and issued directives to ensure smooth traffic flow. He urged the public to use alternative routes and service roads to avoid congestion on main thoroughfares.
CTO Zeeshan stated that a special briefing was given to the officers deployed along the guest team's route. He further instructed traffic personnel to minimize roadblocks and ensure key roads remain closed only for short durations during the team’s movement
Emphasizing professionalism, he directed officers to treat citizens with courtesy while on duty. He also appealed to the public to cooperate with deployed traffic officers for efficient traffic regulation.
Zeeshan assured that measures would continue to facilitate safe and smooth travel for all road users. Advising commuters, he recommended planning their journeys with at least a 20-minute buffer time.
He further mentioned that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would be present across the city to assist commuters and ensure seamless traffic management.
Meanwhile, in today’s ICC Champions Trophy matches, Afghanistan is set to face England in a crucial Group B encounter at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Both teams are aiming for a victory to stay in contention for the semi-finals. Additionally, New Zealand will compete against India in Dubai, with New Zealand already securing a spot in the semi-finals. Fans are advised to plan their travel accordingly, considering possible traffic diversions around the stadiums.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..
Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports
UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects
UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs
ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2025
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF organizes annual drug burning ceremony4 minutes ago
-
Child Development Center to be set up: DC4 minutes ago
-
Three injured on road4 minutes ago
-
10 power thieves caught4 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Student Anara Behram Wins Gold at STEMCO Science Global Competition4 minutes ago
-
CTO reviews traffic arrangements for ICC Championship team’s arrival4 minutes ago
-
DC reviews educational standards at Govt High School Heir4 minutes ago
-
Husband nabbed for attacking wife14 minutes ago
-
DIG visits DJK to review arrangements for prisoners14 minutes ago
-
Seminar calls for arrest of 'Kunan Poshpora" culprits in IIOJK34 minutes ago
-
India cannot suppress plebiscite demand through repressive tactics: APHC34 minutes ago
-
Two children die, mother injured in Karak roof collapse34 minutes ago