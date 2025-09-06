CTO Reviews Traffic Arrangements On Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) In Rawalpindi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam Saturday inspected traffic arrangements across the city on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
The CTO, accompanied by Senior Traffic Officer (STO), personally remained in the field to monitor the situation, guide staff and ensure smooth traffic flow.
According to the CTO, diversions were placed at key routes to facilitate processions and maintain traffic movement, while alternate routes were kept open to avoid disruptions.
He praised the efforts of traffic police personnel, saying they played a vital role in maintaining order and security on the roads. “Our wardens are performing their duties with diligence and responsibility. The dedication, hard work and sense of duty shown by all officers and staff are commendable,” he added.
The CTO also congratulated all officials of City Traffic Police for successfully managing large crowds and processions during the religious occasion.
