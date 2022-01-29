UrduPoint.com

CTO Reviews Traffic Management On City's Roads

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 06:59 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Marwat Saturday inspected traffic management and directed concerned staff to ensure smooth traffic flow on roads.

Accompanied by DSP Town Hazratullah, the CTO visited different localities included University Road, Hayatabad, Khyber Road, Warsak Road, G.T.Road, and Northern Bypass.

Talking to traffic area in-charges, he said most road users were unaware of traffic laws and frequently break the rules such as violations of lane discipline, avoid use of helmets and seat belt during travelling. He informed the people to use the first two lanes for Light Transport Vehicles (LTVs) while these lanes are specified for Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs).

He reviewed traffic system and directed staff to take strict action against those who parked their vehicles to discourage erecting illegal parking lots.

