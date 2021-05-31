CTO Sahiwal visits driving test centre

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sahiwal Dr Asif Kamal Monday visited a driving test centre and inspected arrangements made for applicants there

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sahiwal Dr Asif Kamal Monday visited a driving test centre and inspected arrangements made for applicants there.

He went to the counter and checked process of submission of files for driving licences, driving test area and signs test section.

Motor Vehicle Examiner Hafiz Suleman, In-charge Driving Licence Mohsin Khan Lodhi and other officers concerned were also present.

The CTO said no one could be issued a driving licence without passing the test. It was impossible to get a licence without 100% success in the practical test. Citizens were being issued driving licence on merit, he added.