CTO Seeks Traders Help For Smooth Flow Of Traffic
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone said on Wednesday that traders’ role was vital for maintaining smooth flow of traffic at all eight bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk.
Presiding over a meeting with traders here, he urged traders to cooperate with the traffic police, discourage wrong parking of vehicles in front of their shops and avoid encroaching upon footpaths by displaying articles. It would help maintain smooth flow of traffic in bazaars, he added.
The CTO said disorderly parking of motorcycles, vehicles and motorcycle rickshaws was the major obstacle in smooth flow of traffic in bazaars, which could be resolved with the cooperation of shopkeepers and traders.
He said the number of traffic staff had been increased in bazaars to control traffic, especially before Iftar time during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.
He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and IGP Punjab were keen to eliminate encroachments as well as wrong parking.
Traders assured the senior traffic officer of extending all-out coordination in that regard. SP Lyallpur Town Abdul Rehman, DSP Circle City Traffic Muhammad Khalid Aleem, DSP Civil Lines Amir Waheed were also present.
The meeting was attended by traders including President Supreme Anjuman-e-Tajran Muhammad Amin Butt, President Rail Bazaar Traders Association Muhammad Arshad, President Goal Bazaar Sheikh Arsalan and others.
