Open Menu

CTO Seeks Traders Help For Smooth Flow Of Traffic

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM

CTO seeks traders help for smooth flow of traffic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Maqsood Ahmad Lone said on Wednesday that traders’ role was vital for maintaining smooth flow of traffic at all eight bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk.

Presiding over a meeting with traders here, he urged traders to cooperate with the traffic police, discourage wrong parking of vehicles in front of their shops and avoid encroaching upon footpaths by displaying articles. It would help maintain smooth flow of traffic in bazaars, he added.

The CTO said disorderly parking of motorcycles, vehicles and motorcycle rickshaws was the major obstacle in smooth flow of traffic in bazaars, which could be resolved with the cooperation of shopkeepers and traders.

He said the number of traffic staff had been increased in bazaars to control traffic, especially before Iftar time during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and IGP Punjab were keen to eliminate encroachments as well as wrong parking.

Traders assured the senior traffic officer of extending all-out coordination in that regard. SP Lyallpur Town Abdul Rehman, DSP Circle City Traffic Muhammad Khalid Aleem, DSP Civil Lines Amir Waheed were also present.

The meeting was attended by traders including President Supreme Anjuman-e-Tajran Muhammad Amin Butt, President Rail Bazaar Traders Association Muhammad Arshad, President Goal Bazaar Sheikh Arsalan and others.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Vehicles Traffic Circle All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup ..

Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

8 minutes ago
 PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow

15 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

3 hours ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

5 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

17 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

17 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

17 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan