CTO Setup Orderly Room To Raise Institutional, Personal Matters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has established an orderly room on the directives of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.
The initiative aims to provide a platform for police officers to raise institutional and personal matters, ensuring timely and effective resolutions.
According to ICT Police Public Relation Officer, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) ICT Muhammad Sarfraz Virk holds the orderly room at Traffic Police Headquarters, where officers from Islamabad Police were in attendance.
The session allowed officers to bring forth their concerns, both personal and official, and receive immediate directives for pressing matters.
CTO Virk highlighted various welfare initiatives, including upgraded residence facilities, enhanced healthcare provisions, and improved educational standards.
He assured officers of an open-door policy, encouraging them to freely express their concerns for prompt resolution.
The orderly room's Primary objective is to elevate officers' morale by prioritizing their well-being and resolving their issues promptly."
