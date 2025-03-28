Open Menu

CTO, SSP Operations Review Traffic Arrangements For Jumu'atul-Wida

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM

CTO, SSP operations review traffic arrangements for Jumu'atul-Wida

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib visited various mosques across the city on the occasion of the last Friday of Ramadan (Jumu'atul-Wida) to inspect traffic arrangements.

A public relations officer told APP that the officers reviewed the special measures implemented to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during Friday prayers.

He stated that they also met with the traffic police officers and personnel deployed on duty, briefing them on the nature and sensitivity of their responsibilities.

CTO highlighted that Islamabad Police had made special arrangements for citizens arriving for Friday prayers to maintain traffic flow.

CTO Zeeshan emphasized that legal action would be taken against vehicles causing obstructions to traffic.

Zeeshan warned that indiscriminate action would also be taken against illegal parking.

CTO Zeeshan informed that additional personnel had been deployed to ensure the smooth movement of traffic.

CTO directed strict monitoring of designated parking spots around Faisal Mosque.

CTO Zeeshan pointed out that special teams had been formed to enhance traffic control at the entry and exit points of mosques.

CTO urged citizens to comply with traffic rules and fully cooperate with traffic police to ensure a hassle-free experience.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultura ..

Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme

36 minutes ago
 LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance faci ..

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges

1 hour ago
 The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling I ..

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

3 hours ago
 Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages re ..

Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

3 hours ago
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked ..

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence

3 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Ab ..

Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya

3 hours ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshaw ..

National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy

4 hours ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

4 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiativ ..

UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan