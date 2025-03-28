CTO, SSP Operations Review Traffic Arrangements For Jumu'atul-Wida
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib visited various mosques across the city on the occasion of the last Friday of Ramadan (Jumu'atul-Wida) to inspect traffic arrangements.
A public relations officer told APP that the officers reviewed the special measures implemented to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during Friday prayers.
He stated that they also met with the traffic police officers and personnel deployed on duty, briefing them on the nature and sensitivity of their responsibilities.
CTO highlighted that Islamabad Police had made special arrangements for citizens arriving for Friday prayers to maintain traffic flow.
CTO Zeeshan emphasized that legal action would be taken against vehicles causing obstructions to traffic.
Zeeshan warned that indiscriminate action would also be taken against illegal parking.
CTO Zeeshan informed that additional personnel had been deployed to ensure the smooth movement of traffic.
CTO directed strict monitoring of designated parking spots around Faisal Mosque.
CTO Zeeshan pointed out that special teams had been formed to enhance traffic control at the entry and exit points of mosques.
CTO urged citizens to comply with traffic rules and fully cooperate with traffic police to ensure a hassle-free experience.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme
LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTO, SSP operations review traffic arrangements for Jumu'atul-Wida1 minute ago
-
NH&MP AIG holds ‘e-Kutchery’ to address public concerns, enhance road safety11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan expresses grief over devastating earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand11 minutes ago
-
RPO orders zero tolerance against traffic rule violators11 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign to start in Bahawalpur from April 2111 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gull visits PS Khanna , emphasizes public service21 minutes ago
-
Eid shopping frenzy peaks as Islamabad gears up for festive celebrations21 minutes ago
-
Murder accused arrested31 minutes ago
-
4 drug dealers netted with over 5 kg charas31 minutes ago
-
NH&MP holds ‘e-Kutchery’ to address public concerns, enhance road safety31 minutes ago
-
38 transport owners fined41 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among SOS village children41 minutes ago