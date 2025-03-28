ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Shoaib visited various mosques across the city on the occasion of the last Friday of Ramadan (Jumu'atul-Wida) to inspect traffic arrangements.

A public relations officer told APP that the officers reviewed the special measures implemented to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during Friday prayers.

He stated that they also met with the traffic police officers and personnel deployed on duty, briefing them on the nature and sensitivity of their responsibilities.

CTO highlighted that Islamabad Police had made special arrangements for citizens arriving for Friday prayers to maintain traffic flow.

CTO Zeeshan emphasized that legal action would be taken against vehicles causing obstructions to traffic.

Zeeshan warned that indiscriminate action would also be taken against illegal parking.

CTO Zeeshan informed that additional personnel had been deployed to ensure the smooth movement of traffic.

CTO directed strict monitoring of designated parking spots around Faisal Mosque.

CTO Zeeshan pointed out that special teams had been formed to enhance traffic control at the entry and exit points of mosques.

CTO urged citizens to comply with traffic rules and fully cooperate with traffic police to ensure a hassle-free experience.

/APP-rzr-mkz