CTO suspends two SHOs over poor performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari has suspended Station House Officers (SHOs) of two police stations over negligence and poor performance, informed the spokesman of Rawalpindi Police on Thursday.

The suspended SHOs were identified as New Town Inspector Raja Rashid and SHO Kalar Syedan Inspector Zulfiqar.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem said that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

He made it clear that it was the prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.