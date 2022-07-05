CTO takes notice of overcharging, overloading in PSVs

Taking notice of public complaints of overcharging and overloading in public service vehicles ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad on Tuesday issued orders for strict action against such transporters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Taking notice of public complaints of overcharging and overloading in public service vehicles ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad on Tuesday issued orders for strict action against such transporters.

According to traffic police spokesman, a special squad had been formed for immediate redressal of grievances, and a helpline had also been set up to facilitate people.

Naveed also issued special orders to the education Wing including all circle in-charges to take prompt action on overcharging and overloading in public service vehicles (PSVs).

He said, "Do not put in danger the lives of the passengers for the sake of some money", and appealed to the citizens to follow the instructions given by the traffic police to maintain flow of traffic.

He said that wrong parking caused hurdles in smooth flow of traffic. Traffic wardens should take strict action against those involved in parking offences.