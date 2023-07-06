CTO urges bikers to use safety helmets

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Tamoor Khan here on Thursday urged the bikers to use safety helmets to avoid head injuries in fatal road accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Tamoor Khan here on Thursday urged the bikers to use safety helmets to avoid head injuries in fatal road accidents.

Traffic police under a campaign was taking action, imposing fines and also impounding the motorbikes of the riders caught without helmets, the CTO said.

He visited different roads and also inspected petrol pumps to check the implementation of the orders of the district administration. The administration had implemented a zero-tolerance policy known as "No Helmet No Petrol", directing petrol pumps to not supply fuel to motorcyclists without helmets.

The CTO said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of an accident. "Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death." Now, motorcyclists without helmets could not buy fuel as filling station owners across Rawalpindi had been instructed not to refuel motorcycles whose riders are not wearing helmets, he said.

The initiative aims to instil a culture of responsible riding and safeguard the citizens of Rawalpindi from the perils of head injuries resulting from road accidents.

The CTO said that this policy would create a significant impact on the general public.

"With this decision, people will realize that helmets are necessary to save lives. By wearing helmets, they demonstrate their sensibility and commitment to abiding by the law," he added.

Taimoor Khan said that legal action would be taken against petrol pumps for supplying petrol to motorcycle riders without helmets.

Along with displaying banners at petrol pumps, written orders had also been issued, he added.

The CTO said the wardens were performing their duties with dedication to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city's main roads.

He said the traffic police was making all efforts to regulate flow of traffic on Murree road.

He stressed that drivers should follow the lane, zebra crossing and other instructions to avoid accidents.