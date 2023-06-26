Open Menu

CTO Urges Citizens To Avoid Unnecessary Travel Towards Soan Bridge

Published June 26, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan here on Monday urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel towards Soan bridge as it has been closed for traffic towards Rawalpindi due to land-sliding.

He informed all senior CTP officers were present on the spot and trying to regulate traffic.

Traffic going to Kutchery from Rawat is being diverted to alternative routes, the CTO said adding, the traffic coming from Kutchery Chowk to Rawat is being allowed in a single line.

The Highway Police has been informed about the diversion, Tamoor Khan said.

There is heavy traffic pressure on both sides of the road at Soan near High Court.

Additional traffic police officers have been deployed to maintain the flow of traffic, the CTO said and informed that all-out efforts were being made to regulate traffic in the circle and traffic diversions were placed to save the citizens from inconvenience.

The CTO also requested the citizens to cooperate with the traffic officials striving to regulate traffic load.

