CTO urges citizens to get driving license at earliest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Naeem Shahid said that the process of getting driving license has been made easier and license branches working round the clock to issue driving license to citizens at the earliest.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CTO said that driving license branches set up at Seetal Marri, Khidmat Markiz Qasim Fort and Driving test centre Jinnah Park facilitating masses round the clock while a mobile license van was also targeted different areas on daily basis to offer license to masses at their doorstep.

He said that as per directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab (IG) Dr Usman Anwar, the citizens could get their driving license from any city of the province.

Muhammad Naeem added that a comprehensive enforcement campaign has been launched by the city traffic police in the city to ensure the implementation of helmet instructions.

He said that the motorcyclists without helmets were being issued challans while motorcycles were also being impounded on missing documents. He said that using helmets while riding bikes could protect motorcyclists from major head injuries due to which many people have died in road mishaps.

He said that the CTP has issued challans to 15000 helmet violators during the ongoing crackdown. He urged masses to use helmet in order to prevent mishaps.