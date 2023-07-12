Open Menu

CTO Urges Citizens To Get Driving License At Earliest

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

CTO urges citizens to get driving license at earliest

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Naeem Shahid said that the process of getting driving license has been made easier and license branches working round the clock to issue driving license to citizens at the earliest.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the CTO said that driving license branches set up at Seetal Marri, Khidmat Markiz Qasim Fort and Driving test centre Jinnah Park facilitating masses round the clock while a mobile license van was also targeted different areas on daily basis to offer license to masses at their doorstep.

He said that as per directives of the Inspector General of Police Punjab (IG) Dr Usman Anwar, the citizens could get their driving license from any city of the province.

Muhammad Naeem added that a comprehensive enforcement campaign has been launched by the city traffic police in the city to ensure the implementation of helmet instructions.

He said that the motorcyclists without helmets were being issued challans while motorcycles were also being impounded on missing documents. He said that using helmets while riding bikes could protect motorcyclists from major head injuries due to which many people have died in road mishaps.

He said that the CTP has issued challans to 15000 helmet violators during the ongoing crackdown. He urged masses to use helmet in order to prevent mishaps.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Mobile Road Died Traffic Van From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai Cyber Security Strategy

8 minutes ago
 AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

8 minutes ago
 SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Tu ..

SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Turjuman Award

23 minutes ago
 Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at Worl ..

Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at World Para Athletics Championships

53 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan ..

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in T ..

Moroccan media lauds UAE&#039;s participation in Tan Tan Moussem

2 hours ago
Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochist ..

Security forces kill three terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, ref ..

PM launches Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, reforms in National Curriculum

2 hours ago
 Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries an ..

Hijri New Year holiday announced for ministries and federal entities in the UAE

2 hours ago
 Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens ..

Digital DEWA delegation visits China, strengthens partnership with Huawei

3 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stan ..

IMF Executive Board due today to evaluate $3b stand-by agreement with Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve custo ..

Dubai Chambers launches programme to improve customer service in private sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan