CTO Urges Masses To Install Safety Rods On Motorcycle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai urged citizens to install safety rods on their motorcycles to prevent mishaps caused by the chemical thread of kites

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai urged citizens to install safety rods on their motorcycles to prevent mishaps caused by the chemical thread of kites.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief traffic officer said that kite flying was a dangerous act in which many people have lost their lives and various disabled for life.

He said that the safety of the people was top priority and installation of safety rods attached could minimize the risk of mishaps.

Ghalzai maintained that a special awareness campaign was also initiated to inform the public about safety measures for prevention of mishaps through chemical thread being used for kite flying.

