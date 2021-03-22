UrduPoint.com
CTO Urges Motorcyclists To Use Helmet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:52 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal Monday urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety.

CTO said that motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

He said, traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of any accident. "Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death," he added. CTO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which are for the safety and protection of the road users.

More Stories From Pakistan

