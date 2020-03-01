CTO urges motorcyclists to use of helmets

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar has urged the motorcyclists to use helmets for their own safety.

In a statement issued here on Sunday,the CTO said that motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

He said, traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of any accident.

"Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death," he added.

The CTO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which were for the safety and protection of the road users.