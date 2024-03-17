CTO urges motorists to display patience during Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan has appealed to motorists to display patience, follow the rules and avoid rash driving during Ramazan, particularly at Iftar time.

“As the time for Iftar approaches near, everyone on the road wants to reach destination on time and in the process, they may opt for rash driving which often causes fatal road accidents,” he said while talking to APP here Sunday.

The CTO said that all traffic police wardens have been directed not to leave their points of duty at Iftar time, irrespective of the traffic load.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during Ramazan, additional traffic wardens have been deployed across the city, Khan informed. He further stated that citizens can register complaints or seek traffic updates by dialling the phone number 051-927-2616.

In essence, Khan's message underscores the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring road safety during this sacred time, urging motorists to exercise patience and prudence on the roads.