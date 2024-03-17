Open Menu

CTO Urges Motorists To Display Patience During Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

CTO urges motorists to display patience during Ramazan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan has appealed to motorists to display patience, follow the rules and avoid rash driving during Ramazan, particularly at Iftar time.

“As the time for Iftar approaches near, everyone on the road wants to reach destination on time and in the process, they may opt for rash driving which often causes fatal road accidents,” he said while talking to APP here Sunday.

The CTO said that all traffic police wardens have been directed not to leave their points of duty at Iftar time, irrespective of the traffic load.

He warned that strict action will be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during Ramazan, additional traffic wardens have been deployed across the city, Khan informed. He further stated that citizens can register complaints or seek traffic updates by dialling the phone number 051-927-2616.

In essence, Khan's message underscores the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring road safety during this sacred time, urging motorists to exercise patience and prudence on the roads.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic May Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

17 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

18 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

20 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

20 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

20 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

20 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

20 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

20 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan