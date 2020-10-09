UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO Urges Officials To Complete Duty Timing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 05:08 PM

CTO urges officials to complete duty timing

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar directed traffic wardens to ensure their presence at respective duty point and utilize best efforts to stop traffic rules violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar directed traffic wardens to ensure their presence at respective duty point and utilize best efforts to stop traffic rules violations.

During his visit to different sectors of the city after assuming charge of his office here on Friday, Muhammad Zaffar Budzar said that all possible resources would be utilized to minimize road accidents and traffic rules violations.

He said that awareness about traffic rules and uninterrupted traffic flow in the city was top priority.

The CTO warned traffic wardens to complete their duty timing and said that no negligence would be tolerated. He directed all circle incharge and traffic officers to ensure arrangements for creating awareness among masses.

Related Topics

Visit Road Traffic Circle All Best Top

Recent Stories

Shireen Mazari burst into tears to hear multiple d ..

4 minutes ago

Freed Italian hostages heading home from Mali: air ..

2 minutes ago

Channa tribe of Dadu, Jamshoro announced to join P ..

2 minutes ago

12 dead, 976 injured in 917 road accident in Punj ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin Government Refuses to Say Who Pays for Nava ..

2 minutes ago

Mishustin, Pashinyan Held Talks on Situation in Na ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.