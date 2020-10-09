CTO urges officials to complete duty timing

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar directed traffic wardens to ensure their presence at respective duty point and utilize best efforts to stop traffic rules violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar directed traffic wardens to ensure their presence at respective duty point and utilize best efforts to stop traffic rules violations.

During his visit to different sectors of the city after assuming charge of his office here on Friday, Muhammad Zaffar Budzar said that all possible resources would be utilized to minimize road accidents and traffic rules violations.

He said that awareness about traffic rules and uninterrupted traffic flow in the city was top priority.

The CTO warned traffic wardens to complete their duty timing and said that no negligence would be tolerated. He directed all circle incharge and traffic officers to ensure arrangements for creating awareness among masses.