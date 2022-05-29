UrduPoint.com

CTO Urges To Use Helmet For Own Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2022 | 06:40 PM

CTO urges to use helmet for own safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Naveed Irshad on Sunday urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety. The motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents, said a news release issued here.

He said that traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of any accident. "Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death," he added. The CTO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which are for the safety and protection of the road users.

On the other hand, the City Traffic Police have issued hundreds of challan tickets and also imposed fine to the motorcyclists not wearing helmet. The CTP also impounded a number of motorbikes i different police stations due to violation.

More Stories From Pakistan

