CTO Urges To Use Helmet For Own Safety
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Fatima Beenish urged motorcyclists to use helmet for their own safety.
The motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid road fatal accidents, said a news release issued here.
CTO said that traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.
She said wearing a helmet could save a driver’s life in case of any accident. “Sometimes it’s the only difference between life and death,” she added.
The CTO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which are for the safety and protection of the road users.
On the other hand, the City Traffic Police have issued hundreds of challan tickets and also imposed fine to the motorcyclists not wearing helmet. The CTP also impounded a number of motorbikes in different police stations due to violation.
