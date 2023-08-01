CTO urges to use helmet for safety

Open Menu

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan on Monday urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety

The motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents, said a news release issued here.

He said that traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of an accident. "Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death," he added.

The CTO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which are for the safety and protection of road users.

On the other hand, the City Traffic Police have issued thousands of challan tickets during ongoing drive and also imposed fines to motorcyclists not wearing helmets. The CTP also impounded a number of motorbikes in different police stations due to violations.

