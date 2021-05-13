UrduPoint.com
CTO Visits City, Distributes Sweets Among Traffic Official On Duty

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

CTO visits city, distributes sweets among traffic official on duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :In a gesture of love and motivation, the Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat visits various sectors across the city and distributes sweets to Traffic police officials on duty on Eid-ul-Fitr.

During his visit to different areas across the city, Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat meets traffic officials and congratulates them on Eid-ul-Fitr.

He praised the personnel for performing their duty on Eid-ul-Fitr with dedication and commitment toward serving the people.

Abbas Majeed Marwat also instructs the traffic officials to ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic, including implementation of Corona SOPs, distribute face masks among the people and guide them toward following the corona SOPs issued by the provincial government.

He said that the people should maintain social distancing and use of face masks during the lockdown.

He directed the traffic official to take stern action against one-wheelers and that sort of approach for the youth should be discouraged on the Eid days. Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat said that strict action should be taken against one wheelers as per law.

