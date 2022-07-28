CTO visits city to review Muharram arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Tanvir Ahmad Malik on Thursday visited various parts of the city to finalize arrangements regarding traffic flow during Muharramul Haram.

A spokesman for the city traffic police said the CTO also checked routes of processions and discussed matters with officials.

The CTO said proper parking space would also be provided to participants of Majalis and sector and circle in charges were directed to complete reports of their respective beats so that arrangements regarding traffic flow could be finalized well before time.

A special control cell would also be set up at the CTO's Office to monitor flow oftraffic, the spokesman added.