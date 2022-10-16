CTO visits different areas of city to review traffic situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat Sunday made a surprise visit to different areas of the city to review the flow of traffic on the occasion of by-elections here.

He was accompanied by SP Headquarters Rahim Hussain, DSP Headquarters Zahoor Khan and other traffic officials.

The CTO directed traffic police officials to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow during the ongoing by-polls.

The traffic police officials should continuously monitor traffic at different places and and not allow any interruption in its flow, Abbas said.

"Wherever there are traffic jams, steps should be taken to resolve the issue immediately," he told the officials.

"During the rush-hours, visit the social media sites of City Traffic Police Peshawar as the social media sites are updated every 15 minutes regarding the traffic system," he told media persons.

"City Traffic Police Peshawar's FM Radio 88.6 also informs people about the traffic situation in the city, besides the officials on duty will also guide the public," he addded.

He said that departmental action would be taken against those found negligent in duty and no leniency would be shown in that regard. "For any traffic related information dial our helpline 1915," he said.

On the occasion of by-elections, the citizens should cooperate with the traffic police to avoid any inconvenience, the CTO said.