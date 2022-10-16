UrduPoint.com

CTO Visits Different Areas Of City To Review Traffic Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 04:00 PM

CTO visits different areas of city to review traffic situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat Sunday made a surprise visit to different areas of the city to review the flow of traffic on the occasion of by-elections here.

He was accompanied by SP Headquarters Rahim Hussain, DSP Headquarters Zahoor Khan and other traffic officials.

The CTO directed traffic police officials to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow during the ongoing by-polls.

The traffic police officials should continuously monitor traffic at different places and and not allow any interruption in its flow, Abbas said.

"Wherever there are traffic jams, steps should be taken to resolve the issue immediately," he told the officials.

"During the rush-hours, visit the social media sites of City Traffic Police Peshawar as the social media sites are updated every 15 minutes regarding the traffic system," he told media persons.

"City Traffic Police Peshawar's FM Radio 88.6 also informs people about the traffic situation in the city, besides the officials on duty will also guide the public," he addded.

He said that departmental action would be taken against those found negligent in duty and no leniency would be shown in that regard. "For any traffic related information dial our helpline 1915," he said.

On the occasion of by-elections, the citizens should cooperate with the traffic police to avoid any inconvenience, the CTO said.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Social Media Visit Traffic Guide Sunday Media

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

7 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

7 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

16 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.