CTO visits GT Road to monitor traffic situation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Marwat visited various areas located on G. T. Road and inspected traffic situation.

He also inspected traffic movement on various spots on GT Road and evaluated the improvement in traffic after anti encroachment drive being conducted in the city.

He directed authorities to continue efforts against encroachment aiming maximum facilitation of pedestrians and drivers.

He also urged people to support the activities of traffic police to free roads and major arteries of provincial metropolis from encroachment.