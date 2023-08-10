CTO visits Khidmat Markaz Liaquat Bagh

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan here on Thursday visited Khidmat Markaz Liaquat Bagh and interacted with the citizens to take feedback about facilities being provided to the applicants.

Incharge Khidmat Markaz and other police officers briefed the CTO about facilities available for the citizens at the center.

He directed the authorities concerned to address issues being faced by the staff and improve the facilities for the citizens visiting the center.

Tamoor Khan said that on the directives of Inspector General of Police, Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, all-out efforts were being made to facilitate the citizens at the Khidmat Markaz Centers and the licensing services were being improved further.

The citizens were being provided a number of facilities at the center, he said.