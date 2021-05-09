UrduPoint.com
CTO Visits Martyred Traffic Warden Shahid Sarwar Residence

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 06:10 PM

CTO visits martyred traffic warden Shahid Sarwar residence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The Chief Traffic Officer CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal paid a visit to a martyred traffic warden Shahid Sarwar's house here on Sunday.

CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that due to precautionary measures against corona virus, no ceremony could be held for the martyrs.

Chief said that Sarwar was the pride of the police department.

Martyr's honesty, dedication and bravery is a beacon for City Traffic Police and Police Department. His services would always be remembered.

CTO said that "Our doors are open for martyrs' families and their problems would be resolved on priority.

Later, the CTO presented gifts to the Shahid Sarwar's children.

It may be mentioned here that traffic warden Shahid Sarwar was shot dead by a citizen over a minor dispute on Ramadan 27 in Rawalpindi's Committee Chowk area.

