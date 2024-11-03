CTO Visits Poly Clinic To Inquire After Injured Officer
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, visited Poly Clinic hospital and met with police officers undergoing treatment.
CTO Islamabad also met with Constable Shehryar who was injured during an accident while performing his duty at supermarket and Head Constable Shabbir who was undergoing treatment at Polyclinic hospital, a public relation officer told APP.
During the visit, he also interacted with doctors and received a briefing about the officer’s health.
Virk issued directives to the relevant officers for the better treatment of the officers.
CTO said that, these officers are like family to us, and all police officers will be equally cared for.
CTO Virk highlighted the sacrifices made by the officers of Islamabad Police for the protection of the city and its residents, expressing admiration for their bravery and dedication to the nation.
CTO Virk emphasized that the department stands shoulder to shoulder with its brave officers and has issued directives to relevant police officers for the best possible treatment.
