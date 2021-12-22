CTO visits RCCI, assures traders of resolving traffic issues

Chief Traffic Officer(CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan on Wednesday assured the traders that all efforts would be made to improve the flow of traffic in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer(CTO) Rawalpindi Taimur Khan on Wednesday assured the traders that all efforts would be made to improve the flow of traffic in the city.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the CTO said that their suggestions regarding traffic improvement would be implemented while the proposal to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Saddar area, to ban rickshaw entry from 5 pm to 8 pm was under consideration.

Taimur said that the marking of zebra crossings was being developed, and drivers were directed to follow the traffic rules at all intersections.

RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, on the occasion, urged for improved traffic management and demanded to build more parking plazas to resolve traffic issues.

He said that traffic rules should be strictly enforced, and certificates of appreciation should be given to the wardens who have performed well.

Nadeem suggested that a delegation of chambers and traders accompany the CTO to visit the markets and take feedback on traffic flow and solve the issues on the spot.

A question and answer session were also held on the occasion, and participants voiced their concerns about encroachments causing traffic blockage in the commercial market, the roadside of Rawal Park and outside Rescue 1122 office as the road was occupied by fruit carts, causing severe congestion in traffic and demanding the immediate removal of these carts.

It was suggested that the number of traffic wardens at Raja Bazar, City Saddar Road, Committee Chowk, Kachehri Chowk should be increased.

The Senior Vice President, Asim Malik, thanked the Chief Traffic Officer for visiting the Chamber and said that such meetings should be held regularly.