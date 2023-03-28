CTO visits several free flour distribution points to check traffic flow

Chief Traffic Officer, Taimoor Khan, paid a surprise visit to several free flour distribution points at Liaquat Bagh and Double Road, to see the traffic flow there

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer, Taimoor Khan, paid a surprise visit to several free flour distribution points at Liaquat Bagh and Double Road, to see the traffic flow there.

During his visit, CTO appreciated traffic wardens keeping the traffic flow maintained and also warned those who were found negligent in performing their duties.

CTO ordered the immediate removal of nine parking spaces around the free flour distribution points, emphasizing the importance of ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow.

He directed all Circle officers to regularly monitor traffic arrangements and parking in their respective areas, as well as to regularly check on-duty performance.

CTO pointed out that the traffic flow in commercial centres and shopping malls tend to increase during Ramazan, and urged officials to show great responsibility during this time by providing all necessary traffic facilities and working together as a team to maintain smooth traffic flow.

He underscored the need for officials to protect the safety and convenience of road users.