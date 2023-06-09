UrduPoint.com

CTO Visits Taxila Facilitation Center To Check Licensing Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Tamoor Khan here on Friday visited Taxila Facilitation Center and inspected the arrangements being finalized to provide 24/7 driving licensing facilities to the citizens.

In charge of Licensing gave a briefing about the driving test track and 24/7 licensing services.

The CTO on the occasion said that after successful 24/7 driving licensing facilities at Traffic Headquarters Rawalpindi, soon the same would be provided at Taxila.

He said that City Traffic Police (CTP) was taking all possible steps to facilitate the citizens according to the vision of Deputy Inspector General Traffic, Punjab Mirza Faran Baig.

The CTP was providing the licensing facilities 24/7 to the residents of Rawalpindi district, Taimoor Khan said.

The citizens having original ID cards could avail of the licensing facilities from the nearest facilitation centre.

All the facilities related to licensing were being provided to the residents of Taxila and its surroundings at their doorstep, he said, adding, soon a 24/7 licensing facility would be provided to them.

He said that merit and transparency in the issuance of driving licenses were being ensured through online sign tests and video-automated systems.

