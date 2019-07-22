UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO Visits To Check Traffic Arrangements On Murree Road

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 10:19 PM

CTO visits to check traffic arrangements on Murree Road

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf Monday visited and appreciated the performance of traffic wardens to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murree Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf Monday visited and appreciated the performance of traffic wardens to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murree Road.

In a statement issued here , CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf said Traffic wardens should act on the policy of 'pehlay salam, phir kalam' (first greet, then talk) while on duty.

The CTO said wardens perform their duty in a friendly environment, adding that strict action would be taken those found in misbehaving with motorists.

Ashraf pointed out that besides maintaining the flow of traffic on roads, their job was to educate commuters about rules.

"We should prove ourselves a civilised nation by following traffic laws," he said, Furthermore, he appealed to motorists to follow lanes, traffic signals, avoid use of mobile phones when driving and wear helmets on motorcycles.

Related Topics

Mobile Murree Road Job Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

At least six people dead in US heatwave over weeke ..

25 seconds ago

French submarine lost in 1968 located in Mediterra ..

27 seconds ago

Sacrifices of KP police force restores peace in pr ..

28 seconds ago

Thai companies sign agreements for production of g ..

30 seconds ago

Martyred policemen buried with full police honor

6 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 22 July 2019

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.