CTO visits traffic chowki Civil Lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan made a surprise visit to traffic chowki Civil Lines here on Wednesday.

CTO said that traffic wardens should work diligently to maintain flow of traffic.

According to CTP spokesman, CTO also reviewed the existing record at the traffic chowki.

CTO expressed dissatisfaction cleanliness arrangements over there.

He directed duty officer to improve cleanliness and keep the surrounding clean further.

CTO instructed the sector in-charges should submit a report on wardens' turnout, cleaning and administrative issues on daily basis.

Khan said additional personnel should be deployed at rush hours and locations to maintain flow.

In case of negligence and carelessness in traffic arrangements, the concerned in-charges will be held responsible, he warned.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety.

The motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

He said that traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of an accident. "Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death," he added.