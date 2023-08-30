Open Menu

CTO Visits Traffic Chowki Civil Lines

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2023 | 07:02 PM

CTO visits traffic chowki Civil Lines

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan made a surprise visit to traffic chowki Civil Lines here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan made a surprise visit to traffic chowki Civil Lines here on Wednesday.

CTO said that traffic wardens should work diligently to maintain flow of traffic.

According to CTP spokesman, CTO also reviewed the existing record at the traffic chowki.

CTO expressed dissatisfaction cleanliness arrangements over there.

He directed duty officer to improve cleanliness and keep the surrounding clean further.

CTO instructed the sector in-charges should submit a report on wardens' turnout, cleaning and administrative issues on daily basis.

Khan said additional personnel should be deployed at rush hours and locations to maintain flow.

In case of negligence and carelessness in traffic arrangements, the concerned in-charges will be held responsible, he warned.

Meanwhile, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety.

The motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

He said that traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of an accident. "Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death," he added.

Related Topics

Accident Driver Visit Traffic

Recent Stories

Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with ..

Gohar pledges for reopening closed industry with 30 days

40 seconds ago
 Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sa ..

Tributes paid to legendary Journalist Sajid Ali Sajid

41 seconds ago
 FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

FNF delegation calls on chairman Senate

43 seconds ago
 Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, ..

Pakistan dominates opening match of Asia Cup 2023, scoring 342-6 against Nepal

9 minutes ago
 Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Ki ..

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

16 minutes ago
 Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

16 minutes ago
PM emphasizes significance of war games in validat ..

PM emphasizes significance of war games in validating naval war plans

17 minutes ago
 Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug traffic ..

Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking arrested

17 minutes ago
 DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting envi ..

DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting environment

17 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdja ..

Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdjarass, Chad

29 minutes ago
 KU holds provincial round table discussion on refo ..

KU holds provincial round table discussion on reforms for a brighter future

29 minutes ago
 University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity i ..

University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity in youths

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan