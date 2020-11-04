UrduPoint.com
CTO Visits Traffic Police Lines

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

CTO visits Traffic Police Lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbas Majeed Marwat Wednesday visited Traffic Police Lines and inspected its various sections.

He inspected daily entry register, store room, uniform section and record room.

He visited barracks of staff and acquired briefing about their problems and issues.

He directed officials to perform their duties with dedication and serve people coming up to their expectations.

He also underscored the need to timely complete record and maintaining cleanliness in traffic police lines.

