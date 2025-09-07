Open Menu

CTO Vows To Eliminate Encroachments In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Farhan Aslam vowed to eliminate illegal encroachments without any discrimination in bid to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

According to CTP spokesman, all circle and sector in-charges have been ordered to take indiscriminate action against illegal parking and roadside encroachments, which disrupt traffic and inconvenience the public.

The CTO emphasized that no leniency will be shown to violators. He instructed circle in-charges to work in collaboration with the local business community to curb the encroachment mafia and ensure that plazas and commercial buildings provide proper parking facilities.

This, he said, is essential to keep traffic moving smoothly, especially on major highways.

Farhan Aslam noted that haphazard parking and encroachments not only slow traffic but also create problems for other road users. “Citizens often park cars and motorcycles improperly which severely affects the flow of traffic,” he said.

The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi has already launched a strict and indiscriminate crackdown against violators.

The CTO urged citizens to cooperate by parking only in designated areas to avoid heavy fines and legal action. “Only by following traffic rules we can move towards a more civilized society,” he added.

