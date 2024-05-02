CTO wants active media role to sensitize public on road safety

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Multan Jalil Imran Ghilzai met with media persons at Multan Press Club ahead of the World Press Freedom Day here Thursday to facilitate them with two-day facility of license issuance and sought their active role in sensitizing public on road safety rules and laws to minimize road mishaps and safe lives.

Addressing on the occasion, Ghilzai said that Multan traffic police believes that penalizing violators or issuing tickets alone would not be helpful, Therefore, the traffic police is running a simultaneous traffic education plan covering educational institutions besides educating people on roads and important crossings to raise awareness on how important it was to behave lawfully and within the ambit of traffic rules while driving, he said.

He commended media for its role as mouthpiece of people and hoped that the May 3 observance of World Press Freedom Day would further energize their contributions.

He also urged the media persons who have not yet obtained driving licenses or needed renewal to avail the facility at their doorstep and promised that traffic-police van would visit press club fortnightly to facilitate the journalists and their families.