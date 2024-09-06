CTO Warns Of Strict Legal Action Against Smoke-emitting Vehicles
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ammara Athar said on Friday that to eliminate smog and air pollution, strict legal action would be taken against vehicles that emit smoke, from this month.
She said a strict monitoring through cameras would be carried out, and stressed that it was important that citizens show responsibility and tune their vehicles in time.
In this connection, on special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Anti-smog unit Planning and Development board Punjab, CTO Lahore and Environment Department launched an awareness campaign on Friday for the public and transporters to prevent smog.
In this regard, the main event was held on Multan Road at Chauburji in which CTO Lahore Ammara Athar and DG Environment Imran Hamid participated and informed citizens about precautionary measures to prevent smog and distributed awareness pamphlets among vehicle owners.
Speaking to the media representatives, the CTO said that in view of the threat of smog, "we all have to play our role so that smog can be remedied on a permanent basis".
She said people should get their vehicles tuned and repaired in time and take precautionary measures to eliminate vehicle-fumes so that they do not cause air pollution.
Director General Environment Imran Hamid told the media that the government had made a comprehensive strategy to prevent smog and strict implementation of environmental laws would be ensured. He said technical working groups had been formed at the government level to prevent the spread of smog with timely measures.
He said that citizens should follow the Air Quality Index to avoid air pollution and strictly follow the precautionary measures to prevent smog. Imran Hamid said that a plan had been made to introduce electric buses to combat smog. Similarly, brick kilns have been shifted to modern zigzag technology to avoid air pollution.
