CTO Zeeshan Acts Swiftly, Impounds Drifting Vehicle

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider took immediate action on Friday after a video of a car drifting on Jinnah Avenue went viral, leading to the vehicle’s impoundment.

A public relations officer told APP that the CTO Zeeshan ordered strict action against the violator, ensuring the car was seized at the police station.

Efforts are also underway to track down the suspect, who will be arrested soon, CTO Zeeshan confirmed. CTO Zeeshan added that the individual had previously been booked for violating traffic laws, showing a repeated disregard for road safety.

"Violating traffic laws can be life-threatening," CTO Zeeshan warned, urging citizens to follow road safety rules. Zeeshan emphasized that the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would not tolerate dangerous activities such as drifting and one-wheeling under any circumstances.

The CTO reaffirmed that the ITP is taking strict and indiscriminate action against traffic violators to ensure the safety of all road users.

