CTO Zeeshan inspects driving school, test center in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Islamabad Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Captain (Retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, visited the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) driving school and heavy vehicle test center in H-11 on Friday to review administrative affairs and training facilities. Senior traffic police officers and relevant staff were also present during the visit.

An official told APP that during the visit, he took a detailed review of various sections, inspecting the administrative matters and the facilities provided to citizens. CTO Islamabad reviewed the quality of ongoing training at the driving school, the infrastructure, and the training programs, and directed measures for further improvement.

CTO Zeeshan emphasized the use of modern technology and effective training methods to raise awareness about traffic laws and ensure adherence to safe driving practices.

CTO Zeeshan said that, Islamabad Traffic Police is committed to providing citizens with quality and modern services. Citizens are receiving specialized training under expert instructors at the driving school, while the driving test at the test center is being conducted according to international standards, and successful candidates are being issued driving licenses.

CTO Zeeshan further mentioned that the process of issuing driving licenses will be made easier and more transparent to ensure that citizens do not face any difficulties.

Additionally, the training provided at the driving school will be modernized, with a special focus on the training of heavy vehicle drivers to prevent accidents on the roads.