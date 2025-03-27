CTO Zeeshan Inspects Traffic Arrangements In F-10
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt. (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider conducted a surprise late-night visit to F-10 Markaz to review traffic arrangements firsthand.
An official told APP on Thursday that the CTO assessed the flow of traffic and directed the on-duty officers to ensure smooth movement.
CTO Zeeshan emphasized that all possible measures must be taken to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow in the area.
He instructed that strict legal action be taken without discrimination against elements causing disruptions.
Zeeshan ordered intensified operations against illegal parking to prevent congestion.
CTO Zeeshan urged officers to treat shoppers with courtesy and assist them in every possible way.
He advised citizens to report any complaints to the Islamabad Traffic Police helpline at 1915.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design
A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTO Zeeshan inspects traffic arrangements in F-106 minutes ago
-
HED announces closure of educational institutions for Spring, Eid from March 296 minutes ago
-
Health minister chairs meeting to review immunization performance of EPI team6 minutes ago
-
Plantation starts at police department16 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 cancels Eid holidays for staff16 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 59,300 cusecs water16 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police launches campaign against overloading, overcharging16 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admissions’ deadline till April 1016 minutes ago
-
Over Rs.2.6 mln subsidy provided to public in Ramadan bazaar26 minutes ago
-
PM commits to ensure all possible resources to empower youth with modern tech36 minutes ago
-
Sweets take center stage as Eid festivities unfold56 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer among three held; drugs, weapons recovered56 minutes ago