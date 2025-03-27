Open Menu

CTO Zeeshan Inspects Traffic Arrangements In F-10

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt. (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider conducted a surprise late-night visit to F-10 Markaz to review traffic arrangements firsthand.

An official told APP on Thursday that the CTO assessed the flow of traffic and directed the on-duty officers to ensure smooth movement.

CTO Zeeshan emphasized that all possible measures must be taken to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow in the area.

He instructed that strict legal action be taken without discrimination against elements causing disruptions.

Zeeshan ordered intensified operations against illegal parking to prevent congestion.

CTO Zeeshan urged officers to treat shoppers with courtesy and assist them in every possible way.

He advised citizens to report any complaints to the Islamabad Traffic Police helpline at 1915.

