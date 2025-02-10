CTO Zeeshan Introduces Drones, Digital Tools For Traffic Management
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Zeeshan Haider has launched drone cameras and advanced digital mapping tools to improve traffic management in the capital.
A public relations officer told APP on Monday that on the direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, these modern technologies will be used to monitor traffic and identify congestion points in real time.
CTO Zeeshan stated that traffic officers have been instructed to adopt these advanced techniques for effective traffic management.
CTO emphasized that the use of drones and mapping technology will enable the immediate detection of traffic bottlenecks, allowing authorities to take prompt action.
The CTO noted that an effective strategy has been implemented to resolve traffic issues swiftly, ensuring a hassle-free commuting experience for citizens.
He added that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is utilizing all available resources to maintain smooth traffic flow across the city.
