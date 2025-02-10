Open Menu

CTO Zeeshan Introduces Drones, Digital Tools For Traffic Management

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM

CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Zeeshan Haider has launched drone cameras and advanced digital mapping tools to improve traffic management in the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Zeeshan Haider has launched drone cameras and advanced digital mapping tools to improve traffic management in the capital.

A public relations officer told APP on Monday that on the direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, these modern technologies will be used to monitor traffic and identify congestion points in real time.

CTO Zeeshan stated that traffic officers have been instructed to adopt these advanced techniques for effective traffic management.

CTO emphasized that the use of drones and mapping technology will enable the immediate detection of traffic bottlenecks, allowing authorities to take prompt action.

The CTO noted that an effective strategy has been implemented to resolve traffic issues swiftly, ensuring a hassle-free commuting experience for citizens.

He added that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is utilizing all available resources to maintain smooth traffic flow across the city.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum stra ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum strategic platform to enhance fina ..

45 seconds ago
 City experiences partly cloudy weather

City experiences partly cloudy weather

3 minutes ago
 Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons

Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons

3 minutes ago
 NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Busines ..

NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)

3 minutes ago
 1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port co ..

1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: ..

3 minutes ago
 Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A mil ..

Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt

4 minutes ago
Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler ..

Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler's cultural efforts

31 minutes ago
 British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr K ..

British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi

3 minutes ago
 LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost D ..

LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation

3 minutes ago
 CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for t ..

CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management

3 minutes ago
 Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political ..

Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Do ..

3 minutes ago
 10 gamblers arrested

10 gamblers arrested

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan