CTO Zeeshan Pays Surpriss Visit To F-6 Markaz, Reviews Traffic Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider paid a surprise late-night visit to F-6 Markaz to inspect traffic arrangements and issue on-the-spot directions to traffic officers on duty.
A public relations officer told APP that under the special direction of the CTO Zeeshan a comprehensive review of the traffic flow and management was conducted to ensure smooth vehicular movement.
CTO Zeeshan directed the deployed officers to take all possible measures to maintain uninterrupted traffic flow in the area.
“Ensure seamless traffic movement by taking all necessary steps,” said CTO Capt (R) Zeeshan Haider.
CTO instructed that strict legal action must be taken without discrimination against those violating traffic laws. He also emphasized launching intensified operations against illegal parking to eliminate obstructions to traffic.
“Treat citizens with courtesy and provide every possible assistance,” Zeeshan added.
The CTO also advised citizens to report any complaints to the Islamabad Traffic Police helpline 1915.
